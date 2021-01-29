Arlington to Shut Off Water Over Past Due Bills on Feb. 1, But Help is Available

Starting Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Arlington Water Utilities will start shutting off water to residents who have not paid their bills and don't have a payment plan set up.

The City of Arlington temporarily stopped delinquency-related water service disconnections in March 2020 to help residents who were struggling to make payments because of the pandemic. Since then, no late fees were added for overdue accounts.

Now the city is urging residents who are struggling financially to reach out as soon as possible to make arrangements to pay.

City officials say they are being very flexible and connecting customers with resources or establishing payment plans.

The city has partnered with Mission Arlington, Arlington Urban Ministries, and Catholic Charities of Fort Worth to help those struggling to pay their bill.

However since help is available, the city says it'll resume charging late fees and shutting off service on Feb. 1.

If your city services account is past due, call 817-275-5931 to speak to a customer service representative and make payment arrangements. Information about payment options is also available on the City of Arlington website at ArlingtonTX.gov/water.