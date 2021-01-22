Arlington

Arlington to Host Community Event to Welcome New Chief of Police Al Jones

Jones began as the City's chief of police on Jan. 11

The City of Arlington is hosting a socially distanced, come-and-go community event early next week to welcome new Chief of Police Al Jones.

The event will be open to the public and will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center, located at 1200 Ballpark Way.

According to the Arlington Police Department, City Manager Trey Yelverton and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams will open the program with an introduction and a community welcome. Jones is set to speak briefly following the opening remarks.

Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, began as the City's chief of police on Jan. 11.  

Yelverton appointed Jones as head of the Arlington Police Department in late November.

Arlington Police Department said those who attend the event will have their temperature checked and are required to wear face masks. Guests must also follow social distancing guidelines inside the facility.

