Arlington to Conduct Targeted Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

The City of Arlington has confirmed two positive West Nile virus mosquito samples. As a result, the city will conduct targeted ground spraying in the following locations:

Caliente Drive at Commander Court

Cooper Street at Lovers Lane

The spraying will happen on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Thursday, Sept. 17 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The targeted ground spraying schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible before the weekend when individuals and families are more likely to be outdoors.

The City's contractor will use an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective. The City has conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season. Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which is potential mosquito breeding grounds.

No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected, and no special precautions are required. People who are concerned about exposure to a pesticide, such as those with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions such as asthma can reduce their potential for exposure by staying indoors during the application period (typically nighttime). Once the pesticide product dissipates, it breaks down in the environment and produces little residual effect.