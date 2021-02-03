Arlington Teenager Indicted in the Murder of Actor Eddie Hassell

An Arlington teenager was indicted Wednesday in the capital murder of North Texas actor Eddie Hassell.

A Tarrant County grand jury handed down the indictment against 18-year-old D'Jon Antone on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020, outside an apartment in Grand Prairie.

The woman Hassell was staying with at the time told police Hassell went outside to go to her car and was fatally shot. According to the affidavit, the car was then taken from the scene.

Witnesses to the shooting identified Antone to police.

A trial date has not yet been set.