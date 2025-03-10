A North Texas teen is OK after she was shot through her bedroom window, Arlington police say.

Officers were called to a shooting at about 2:15 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Trailwood Court.

Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings in the apartment complex's parking lot. Police said they also discovered a bullet hole in an apartment window.

According to police, people inside the apartment said a teenage girl was hit in the arm by a bullet while in her bedroom, and that she was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Officers later discovered additional vehicles in the parking lot with damage from gunfire. Police said the victim's injuries were not life threatening, and no other injuries were reported.

Arlington police stated Monday afternoon that it appeared two groups got into a fight in the apartment parking lot when shots were fired. Police said a stray bullet hit the teen and she was not the intended target.

Arlington police said they have no information on the shooter, and no arrests have been made. They urge anyone with information to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County.