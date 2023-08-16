Arlington tattoo shop owner accused of murdering fired employee

An Arlington business owner is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a former employee who refused to leave his store.

Arlington Police said they were on their way to the Vato Loco Tattoo Studio on West Division Street at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call from an employer who said he fired an employee and that the man refused to leave.

Minutes later, they received reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police found the 46-year-old former employee shot dead inside.

Police said the owner, 42-year-old Javier Arredondo, was there and investigators determined he'd pulled a gun and fired multiple shots just minutes after making that 911 call.

NBC 5 News Javier Arredondo, booking photo.

They said the former employee did not appear to be armed or to have tried to physically assault Arredondo.

While Texas law does allow business owners to use deadly force to protect their property in some cases, a criminal defense attorney with no connection to the case, said it can only be done only in very limited circumstances.

“If that person is not threatening deadly force, is not armed or anything like that, then the business owner only can resort to deadly force if that person is committing a limited series of crimes. So if the person is stealing in the nighttime, committing criminal trespass in the nighttime or committing burglary, arson, that sort of thing, then the business owner can use deadly force,” said attorney Mike Howard. “But again, even in those circumstances, only if that is the last resort that they can use or if they used less force they would expose themselves or another person to death or serious bodily injury.”

Police have made no indication that the victim committed any of those crimes. They've also yet to release his identity.

Arredondo is charged with one count of murder. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf. As of Wednesday morning, bond has not yet been set.