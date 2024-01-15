Arlington

Arlington spends MLK holiday under cold blanket of snow

While most people slept, snow began to fall over Arlington.

By Noelle Walker

NBCDFW.com

Cars in Arlington were covered with a thin sheet of light snow on Monday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday meant a lot of people who would be on the road going to work, stayed home instead.

Interstate 20 had a dusting of snow and holiday-light traffic. There were no signs of slick roadways, but highway signs warned conditions could change.

"As soon as I looked out the window, I knew I gotta go to work," Joesph Kizler said.

Kizler is a maintenance supervisor at Arlington Highlands Shopping Mall.

"Most people would be like, 'Snow day, I'm staying home. Yay!'" Kinzler said.

As Kizler drove a golf cart around the mostly empty lot spreading blue pellets of Ice Melt, Javier Rodriguez and a friend rode their ATVs around the lot doing donuts.

"This is the one time, once a year, so might as well take advantage," Rodriguez said. "You know, have fun out here!"

William Bowman was having fun just leaf-blowing away the light snow from his driveway, sidewalk, and a neighbor's driveway.

"This is Texas snow," Bowman said. He's originally from Pennsylvania. "I miss it...our high school, we were the Polar Bears, the Northern Polar Bears, so I'm just a polar bear out here having fun!"

