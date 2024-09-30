A shooting police say may have involved drugs left three people in North Arlington injured Sunday with the gunman on the run.

Arlington police said officers were called to a shooting in an apartment complex at the intersection of Lincoln Drive and Washington Drive Sunday night at about 7:50 p.m.

When police arrived, a 17-year-old female was found injured in a vacant apartment and an injured 19-year-old male was found in the apartment next door. A second injured 19-year-old male was found in a vehicle parked outside the building. All three suffered apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Arlington police detectives said they believe the shooting happened in the vacant apartment where the female was found and that both of the victims found inside the apartments are related. Their connection to the third victim found in the car was unclear.

All three victims were transported to a hospital. Police said the female found inside the apartment and the man found in the car were both in critical condition and that the man found in the other apartment did not have life-threatening injuries.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Police have not elaborated on a motive but said they believed "high-risk drug activity may be involved." Investigators have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.