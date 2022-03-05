Arlington Restaurant Targeted Over “Russian” Signage

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused mounting tensions around the globe, and right here in North Texas.

Valentin Tsalko runs his family business, Taste of Europe.

“We say Taste of Europe because it’s kind of a general location,” said Valentin Tsalko, Owner of Taste of Europe.

The word “Russian” that used to be on a sign that read “Restaurant & Grocery Russian Gifts” is now blacked out, after causing controversy.

“We’re not even Russian. We are from Belarus. Born in Minsk, Belarus,” said Tsalko.

His family previously used the word “Russian” in the signage because it’s a general geographic area that people know.

“Not a whole lot of people know where Belarus is. They now know where Ukraine is, but beforehand, not so much.”

The restaurant has received nasty emails, and a barrage of bad reviews, but he says the phone calls are the worse.

“They’re screaming, threatening to vandalize, saying they hate us, they hate everything that we do. They’re saying that we should shut down,” said Tsalko.

He’s now adjusted the menu, to specify the countries the dishes are from.

“We have been trying to rebrand already. This kind of escalated everything for us to be very specific on the locations.”

He wants people to know his business supports the people of Ukraine.

If someone has a question or concern about Taste of Europe, Tsalko said just ask.

It’s proof that sometimes communication can solve conflict.

Tsalko says despite the unfair backlash, there has been a tremendous amount of support for his restaurant, which offers many Ukrainian dishes and products.