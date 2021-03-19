six flags over texas

Arlington Police Respond to Reported Gunfire at Six Flags

Arlington police are investigating a shooting at Six Flags Over Texas that happened Friday night.

Police responded to the parking lot of Six Flags Over Texas after reports of someone hearing gunshots.

Police detained one possible suspect car and a person that may be related to the incident.

No one was found with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police did say some reports of injuries to visitors were reported due to people fleeing on foot, jumping fences and possible falling.

Officials said there is no active shooter and the situation is under control.

