Arlington Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

An Arlington resident has claimed a lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning ticket was bought at the Kroger in the 2300 block of Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington. It is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million in the game.

The game, 200X The Cash, has more than $130.2 million in total prizes. The odds of winning any prize, including break-even prizes, are one in 3.54, the commission said.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.