Arlington Republican Activist, Vaccine Skeptic Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Longtime Arlington Republican activist Kelly Canon, a grassroots organizer and vocal critic of vaccine requirements, died Monday of complications from COVID-19.

The Arlington Republican Party announced Canon’s death on Facebook.

“Our dear friend Kelly Canon lost her battle with pneumonia today. Kelly will be forever in our hearts as a loyal and beloved friend and Patriot,” the post read. “Gone way too soon. We will keep her family in our prayers.”

Canon was recently hospitalized for COVID-19-related pneumonia, one of the most serious complications of the virus. Canon said on Facebook in November that her employer granted her religious exemption request, so she would not be required to get a vaccine.

A month ago, Canon attended a symposium in Burleson dedicated to fighting vaccine mandates, according to her Facebook posts. Attendees included Dallas physician and vaccine skeptic Dr. Peter McCullough, who previously said on a Fox News show that there’s “no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”

