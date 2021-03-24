Arlington Public Library Hosts Spring Book Sale

The Spring Book Sale is back in Arlington. The Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library will host this year’s event that will have a wide collection of books, jigsaw puzzles, CDs, DVDs and large print materials.

Masks will be required for all volunteers, and shoppers are also encouraged to wear a mask. Other safety measures will be in place.

FFAPL is a local nonprofit that works to bring together library lovers, promote public awareness and community support and encourage gifts and fundraising to support the programs and services provided by Arlington Public Library.

According to the library’s website, the book sale schedule is as follows: