Arlington

Arlington Public Library Eliminates Late Fees

As of Oct. 1, there will be no fines and previous charges have been waived

arlington library
NBC 5 News

Arlington Public Library has eliminated late fees and waived previous charges any patron may have had, the library announced in a press release.

The Arlington Public Library joins hundreds of libraries across the country that are removing fines to help eliminate financial barriers and provide a space for the community to invest time in reading and education, the library said.

"This is a significant step in removing barriers to access. Becoming a fine-free library is our commitment to leveling opportunities for all patrons," said Library Director Norma Zuniga. "By eliminating overdue fines, I hope we can reconnect with patrons who have no visited the library in a long time."

Arlington Public Library has more than 55,000 media items from books to audiobooks to DVDs and more. Patrons are still encouraged to abide by the assigned due date to ensure others have access to these items.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

CITY OF ARLINGTON

something good Sep 29

Arlington ISD Students Celebrate International Day of Peace by Making Pinwheels

Arlington Sep 27

Hundreds of Books Donated to Arlington ISD Students in Random Act of Helpfulness

This article tagged under:

Arlingtonarlington public library
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us