Arlington Public Library Eliminates Late Fees

Arlington Public Library has eliminated late fees and waived previous charges any patron may have had, the library announced in a press release.

The Arlington Public Library joins hundreds of libraries across the country that are removing fines to help eliminate financial barriers and provide a space for the community to invest time in reading and education, the library said.

"This is a significant step in removing barriers to access. Becoming a fine-free library is our commitment to leveling opportunities for all patrons," said Library Director Norma Zuniga. "By eliminating overdue fines, I hope we can reconnect with patrons who have no visited the library in a long time."

Arlington Public Library has more than 55,000 media items from books to audiobooks to DVDs and more. Patrons are still encouraged to abide by the assigned due date to ensure others have access to these items.