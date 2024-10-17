Arlington police tout success of Flock cameras, residents share privacy concerns

Police in Arlington are re-upping their use of license plate reading Flock cameras.

The technology is used on streets across the city, and police say it’s driving down crime and leading to major arrests.

Some residents in North Texas communities that have implemented the technology share privacy concerns.

More than 130 Flock license plate reading cameras are set up on Arlington streets, and last week, the city agreed to renew its most recent contract with the company.

Arlington police told NBC 5 they started with 24 cameras two years ago and have built up the system since then, seeing major results.

“We evaluated it, and we did see a reduction in crime in the areas where we did deploy the cameras,” said Steve Williams, Deputy Chief of Technical Services with the Arlington Police Department.

Police data showed that since starting the program, parts of Arlington with Flock cameras have seen a 26% drop in crimes against persons, compared to a 12% drop in crimes in other areas.

Arlington Police leaders also said the cameras have been aiding investigations.

After a 56-year-old woman was killed while being robbed outside a New York Avenue restaurant last December, police used Flock cameras to identify the car that fled the scene.

They arrested 35-year-old Fernando Taylor, charging him with Capital Murder.

“What could have easily been a cold case right now was able to be solved with the use of our technology,” said Williams.

A number of North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, White Settlement, and Trophy Club, are now using Flock systems.

Some North Texans said the cameras have been causing some concern in a few of those areas.

“The invasion of the privacy,” said Rogelio Meixueiro with Sunrise MVMT Tarrant County. “They have mentioned to us how often they are just afraid of having cameras all the time.”

Activists said the idea of police constantly surveilling neighborhoods worried some residents, who were uneasy about who was watching the footage, how it was being used, and how long it would be stored.

“Is this camera going a bit too far, is it taking a bit too much of my information?” said Meixueiro.

In response, Arlington police said the cameras only captured license plates and the backs of vehicles on streets, not drivers or passengers.

Arlington Police Department leaders told NBC 5 the video was only stored for 30 days, and officers could only access the Flock system after undergoing training and if they were investigating a specific case.

“We respect our citizens’ privacy, and we value them,” said Williams.