Arlington police to announce major developments in multiple murder investigations

The Arlington Police Department hosted press conference on Thursday to address recent developments made in multiple murder investigations.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones addressed the media at 9:30 a.m. at Arlington Police Headquarters.

Jones spoke about two recent murders: one that occurred on Dec. 29, 2023, in the 6500 block of New York Avenue, and another that occurred on Jan. 19, 2024, in the 2200 block of Blue Water Drive.

NEW YORK AVENUE HOMICIDE

The murder that took place on Dec. 29 involved a woman who was found in an Arlington parking lot after a reported robbery.

Arlington police were responding to a theft in progress call in the 6500 block of New York Avenue after a passerby reported seeing a woman engaged in a physical struggle with a man.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 56-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, detectives determined that the woman, who is employed by one of the nearby businesses, came to work after stopping at a local bank. Arlington police said detectives believed the suspect may have followed her from the bank by a suspect who attempted to rob her.

Police said the woman appeared to have fallen during the struggle and was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as he was fleeing the scene.

As of December 2023, no arrests had been made, and detectives did not have a detailed description of the suspect.

BLUE WATER DRIVE HOMICIDE

The murder that took place on Jan. 19 involved a man who was beaten to death by three others outside an Arlington apartment.

According to police, officers were called to a fight at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Blue Water Drive.

Police said when officers arrived at the Waterdance Apartments, they found an unresponsive man on the ground with trauma to his head.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, officers determined that two vehicles pulled up to the man and three people got out. Police said the men began yelling and arguing, and then chased the man before hitting him with two large objects.

Arlington Police said detectives did not have detailed descriptions of the man's attackers or the vehicles they were driving. No suspects had been positively identified and no arrests had been made as of January 2024.