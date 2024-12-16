Arlington police released new information Monday in the investigation into a fatal shooting at a motel involving police officers.

On Nov. 27, Arlington police fatally shot a man they said was involved in a knife fight at a Motel 6 near AT&T Stadium.

On Monday, police released edited body-camera footage from officers and surveillance video from businesses showing the incident, as well as new information learned in the investigation.

Police said officers were first called to a shopping center on the 900 block of North Collins, where a man had been seen kicking trash cans and throwing items. When police arrived, they could not locate the man and cleared the call. About 40 minutes after the first call, police received another call about a man causing a disturbance at a hotel on the same block.

Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones said Monday that investigators have since learned that 34-year-old Edgar Ayala Garcia was the subject of both calls and that after police arrived in response to the first call, he was recorded on surveillance video ducking behind a parked vehicle as a patrol car passed by the motel.

Police said Garcia was later seen at the back door of the motel trying to break into the door with a brick-like object. He went to another door, and after kicking it, police said a guest opened the door and let him inside the building.

Garcia went to the third floor and was seen kicking the doors to multiple rooms. One of the guests opened the door and Garcia forced his way inside. It was there, police said, that Garcia pulled out a knife and got into a fight with the person staying in the room.

Meanwhile, Arlington police had been called back to the area for the disturbance and began searching the hotel. On the third floor, they heard a guest yelling for help from his room and attempted to kick open the door. Police said the man staying in the room was bleeding and had cuts on his arm but was able to open the door while holding off Garcia.

Police said they gave Garcia multiple orders to drop the knife, but he refused. Two officers fired on Garcia multiple times, police said, hitting him.

The guest made it safely out of the room, and police said the officers provided Garcia with first aid until paramedics arrived. Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The motel guest injured in the fight was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Arlington police said Monday that Garcia and the hotel guest did not know each other and that the attack appeared to be random.

Both the criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting are ongoing, police said. Both officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine leave but have since returned to duty. The names of the officers have not been released.