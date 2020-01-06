Arlington Police Sergeant Accused of Assault Family Violence

An Arlington police sergeant has been arrested, accused of assault family violence.

Arlington police said Frank Vacante, a 12-year veteran of the department currently assigned to the Support Operations Bureau, surrendered at the Tarrant County Jail Monday and was booked on one charge of assault - family violence/impede breath circulation.

Police said Monday that on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Bardin Greene Drive regarding an alleged domestic assault. At the scene, officers learned that another officer, identified as Vacante, was reportedly involved in the incident.

Further details about the allegation were not disclosed.

After taking the report, Vacante was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative review. Police officials said Vacante will remain on leave pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.

As of Monday afternoon, Vacante was still listed as an inmate at the Tarrant County Jail, being held on $2,500 bond. A mugshot was not yet available.