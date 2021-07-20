Arlington police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man police say is suspected in two bank robberies.

According to police, the man pictured above is wanted in connection with two bank robberies in Arlington Monday.

The man, pictured above, is in his mid-30s, police said, and has a unique neck tattoo.

Police said the man is driving a silver Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Lodatto at 817-984-0333 or remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.