Arlington Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to police, a man broke into a local convenience store on July 14 and stole cigarettes, beer, drinks, and food. He also damaged the front doors of the business.

Police believe the suspect is between 5'6" and 5'10" tall and weighs between 145 and 160 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the individual should call Detective Taylor at 817-459-5807.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.