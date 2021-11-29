Arlington Police Seek Information in Connection to Deadly Shooting

Police are asking for the public's help to gather information related to the shooting death of an Arlington woman early Monday morning.

A resident of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Nandina Drive called 911 just before 4 a.m. Monday after leaving for work and noticing their neighbor's door open, Arlington police said.

Police said officers noticed the door to the unit was damaged, as if someone had forced their way inside, when they approached the apartment.

Once inside, officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said there was no one else inside the apartment when the shooting happened and no reports of gunshots at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Arlington police Det. Holly at 817-459-5935 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office did not release the woman's identity on Monday.