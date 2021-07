Arlington police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man that was last seen on Saturday.

According to police, Mantra Aziz was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of Glend Field Court.

Police said Aziz has gray hair, weighs 183 pounds, and is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aziz is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department at 817-296-6666.