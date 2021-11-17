Arlington police

Arlington Police Say Feud Between Neighbors Led to Man Getting Shot

Two neighbors were in a heated dispute that led to a woman shooting her neighbor

A woman has been arrested after shooting her neighbor on Monday morning because of a dispute, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, 27-year-old Cilicia Session and her neighbor were having a dispute resulting in Session pulling a gun out and shooting her 28-year-old male neighbor at the apartment complex located on the 800 block of Cooper Square Circle.

Police were notified and said that the man was taken to the emergency room by his girlfriend and that he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested Session and booked her into the Arlington City Jail on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

