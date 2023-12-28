Reports of a shooting at Parks Mall in Arlington, police say

Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at Parks Mall in Arlington.

The mall was evacuated as officers secured the building.

According to Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred in the corridor near the ice skating rink. Two people were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police say investigators are still working to determine what happened and who was involved.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Arlington PD is currently investigating a reported shooting at the Parks Mall.



The mall has been evacuated and officers are securing the building.



At this time, we believe this was an isolated incident that began as a fight -- NOT an active shooter situation. pic.twitter.com/GwbSerGzTc — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) December 29, 2023

Video shows a heavy police presence at the mall Thursday evening. Some witnesses tell NBC 5 they heard at least one gunshot inside the mall.

BREAKING: Arlington PD confirm “isolated shooting” inside Parks Mall, no word on number of suspects or victims yet.



Alina Manjiyani was working in the mall when she heard the shots, helped shelter families in her store.



“It’s terrifying…I’ve never experienced this before.”… pic.twitter.com/tnc5TrXUAK — Keenan Willard (@KeenanNBC5) December 29, 2023

At this time, police are urging people to avoid the area.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.