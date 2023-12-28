Reports of a shooting at Parks Mall in Arlington, police say

Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at Parks Mall in Arlington.
The mall was evacuated as officers secured the building.
According to Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred in the corridor near the ice skating rink. Two people were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police say investigators are still working to determine what happened and who was involved.
Video shows a heavy police presence at the mall Thursday evening. Some witnesses tell NBC 5 they heard at least one gunshot inside the mall.
At this time, police are urging people to avoid the area.
