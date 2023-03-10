Arlington Police Renew Call for Public's Help Solving Murder of Father of 6

As detectives in Arlington continue their search for the pair who gunned down a father of six last month when he arrived home from work, they're renewing a call to the public asking for help in solving the man's murder.

Ali Ismail, 36, pulled into his driveway on the 1400 block of Prentice Street before dawn on Valentine's Day and was shot and killed by an unknown person.

Ismail was a father of six children and his wife is expecting their seventh child.

In the early days of the investigation, detectives investigating Ismail's murder shared a video recorded on surveillance cameras that they said showed two people attempting to break into cars in Ismail's neighborhood shortly before he arrived home.

A video also showed one of the individuals walking up to a car parked in Ismail's driveway. Less than a minute later, he arrived home from his overnight shift and was immediately met by gunfire, police said.

Police said the two people who were in Ismail's driveway are believed to have run east on Prentice Street after the shooting. After that, police have not said where the pair is believed to have gone and they've not uncovered their identities.

"In the weeks since, homicide detectives have worked tirelessly to identify the suspects. But at this point, investigative leads have been exhausted, no additional tips are coming in, and the suspects remain at large," police said in a statement.

On Friday afternoon, Arlington Police are expected to share details about their efforts to solve Ismail's murder as they, and the family, renew a plea for help from the public in the case.

“We want justice for our brother. Six kids, with one on the way,” Osman Salat said after Ismail's funeral last month. “He has a lot of friends. You can see how many people came out. Somebody who was very visible in the community. We wanted to remember him.”

Police previously asked homeowners in the area to check their home surveillance systems to see if they have any footage that may help with the case. Meanwhile, Oak Farms Dairy in Dallas offered $10,000 to anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and successful prosecution in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hall with the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-5325.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ismail’s family with expenses.