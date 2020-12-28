Arlington Police Remind Residents About Dangers of Fireworks Ahead of New Years

As the new year approaches, the Arlington Police Department is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in Arlington.

According to police, fireworks are dangerous, and they can hurt you and others around you.

Anyone caught selling, shooting, or in possession of fireworks in the city limits of Arlington will be fined up to $2,000, police said.

Police also said anyone caught discharging a firearm in the city limits will go to jail.

Anyone who would like to report illegal fireworks in the City of Arlington should call 817-274-4444.