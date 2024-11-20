Arlington Police officer marks a milestone

For half a century, Cpl. Dick Hill has been 'protecting and serving' as an officer with the Arlington Police Department. So he's a little older than many of his fellow officers.

"They weren't born when I started here in 1974," Hill said with a grin.

That was 50 years ago. Hill started working at Arlington PD the same year President Richard Nixon resigned and Vice President Gerald Ford became president.

"When I started here, I think Arlington had 90,000 people," Hill said. Today the population is about 400,000.

Hill is 76-years-old. "77 in January," he said. "I really like my job, or I wouldn't continue doing it; not this long, for sure!"

Around town, some affectionately call Hill 'Motorcycle Mike.'

"My name is not Mike," Hill said. "I have people drive by and go, 'Hey Motorcycle Mike!' I just wave...just gotta go with it!"

In half a century of wearing the uniform, Hill has done it all. He's thrown out the first pitch at a Rangers game, been a parade Grand Marshal, and escorted dignitaries like President George W. Bush. 47 of his 50 years as a police officer have been spent as a motorcycle officer.

"We may look hard, but a lot of us are not as hard as we look," Hill said. "You know the saying 'protect and serve?' It's more than that. Sometimes people want to open up to you, and it makes you, it gives you gratification that you can help somebody."

As a senior member of the police force, he has advice for new officers just starting their careers.

"You get the badge on your chest, you're not better than anybody else. Don't stick your chest out like you're somebody. You're a person. You are somebody, but you're just like anybody else," Hill said. "So keep your hat in your hand, and listen to people, and be honest and forthright, and just be a good person."

At an age when some might retire, Hill has no plans to ride his motorcycle off into the sunset right now.

"I just qualified yesterday on my motorcycle," Hill said laughing. "So I'm good for another year!"