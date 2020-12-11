Arlington Police Officer Helps Homeless Woman Caught Stealing on Thanksgiving Day

An Arlington police officer is being applauded for the compassion he showed to a homeless woman last month.

According to the Arlington Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day, Officer Ghidina responded to a shoplifting call at a local grocery store.

Police said Officer Ghidina learned that a woman took several food items and left the store without paying for them.

When Officers Ghidina and Nguyen caught up to the woman, she admitted to taking the items and told them she was homeless and going through some tough times, police said.

According to police, Officer Ghidina told the woman that rather than giving her a citation, he would go back to the grocery store and pay for the food himself.

Officers Ghidina and Nguyen drove the woman back to her camp, gave her some bottled water, and connected her with our homeless outreach officer, police said.

The Arlington Police Department said that it does not condone theft and strongly encourages the public to support our local businesses by paying for the goods and services they provide.

Police said while there will be instances when officers will cite or fine individuals for stealing, but the department applauds Officer Ghidina for using his discretion and showing compassion in this situation.