Arlington Police Investigating Homicide

Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her home on Thursday night.

Police responded to a welfare check in the 6200 block of August Run Lane Thursday evening.

The person who called police said that a woman may be deceased at the location.

Officers forced entry into the residence and found a woman who was pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined the suspect to be a family member according to information provided by the caller.

Detectives are working on an arrest warrant for Murder and extradite the suspect back to Tarrant County.