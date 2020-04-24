Arlington

Arlington Police Investigating Homicide

Arlington Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her home on Thursday night.

Police responded to a welfare check in the 6200 block of August Run Lane Thursday evening.

The person who called police said that a woman may be deceased at the location.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 23 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing 5 hours ago

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Officers forced entry into the residence and found a woman who was pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined the suspect to be a family member according to information provided by the caller.

Detectives are working on an arrest warrant for Murder and extradite the suspect back to Tarrant County.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington policeHomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us