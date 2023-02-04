Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large

Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was last seen going westbound on Randol Mill Road.

No information was immediately available on the events leading up to the situation but APD confirms to NBC 5 that officers are still surrounding the hospital at this time to secure the area.

Our crews are headed to the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

This story is developing, please check back or refresh for updates.