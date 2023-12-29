Arlington police investigating death of woman found in parking lot after reported robbery

Police are investigating the death of a woman found in an Arlington parking lot after a reported robbery Friday morning.

Arlington police responded to a theft in progress call in the 6500 block of New York Avenue on Friday around 10 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing a woman engaged in some type of physical struggle with a man.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 56-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives determined the woman -- who is employed by one of the businesses in the shopping center -- came to work after stopping at a local bank. Detectives believe the suspect may have followed her from the bank to the business and then attempted to rob her.

Based on the condition the victim was found in, it appears the woman may have fallen during the struggle and was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as he was fleeing the scene.

Pho Son Nam Vietnamese Restaurant which is located in the same shopping center posted on its Facebook page:

"It pains us to have to share with you all that earlier this morning, Mrs. Kim was attacked and taken from us. She was the most caring and wonderful woman, the best mother and grandmother to our family.

We appreciate everyone that has reached out with their condolences. She put her all into this restaurant and adored all of her customers as if they were family.

We have set up some flowers in front of the restaurant for those who would like to come pray and pay their respects."

No arrests have been made and detectives do not have a detailed description of the suspect or the vehicle he drove off in.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.