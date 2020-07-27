Arlington Police Investigating Death of Teenager in Crash

The Arlington Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred at the 2100 block of Highbank Drive involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:37 p.m, according to police.

Police found a seriously injured teenager who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to investigators.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives believe that several people in two cars agreed to meet near Bowie High School to engage in a physical fight. The first car that arrived contained approximately five people. The second vehicle arrived and began to drive recklessly on the roadway in front of the school.

At one point, the suspect vehicle started accelerating towards the vehicle with the five occupants. Investigators believe as the occupants were trying to exit the car and flee to safety, believing the car they were seated in might be struck. The suspect car swerved and struck the victim on the roadway.

The department is working with the Arlington ISD since the victim attended a local high school in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 817-459-5325.