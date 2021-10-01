Arlington Police Investigate Murder of Transgender Woman

A 21-year-old transgender Dallas woman was found shot to death in a North Arlington apartment complex Thursday, police say.

Arlington police said they were called to an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Stonetrail Road at about 9:30 p.m. when a passerby noticed a car parked with the engine running, the driver's door open and an unresponsive person inside.

Police arrived and confirmed the person inside the vehicle had an apparent gunshot wound and began first aid.

The woman, who has been identified by her given name by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, was transported to Arlington Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Sgt. Chris Moore with the Arlington Police Department said during a news conference Friday afternoon that detectives were canvassing the neighborhood looking for witnesses and surveillance video while also talking to the victim's family and friends.

Police said in a statement that they spoke with the victim's family earlier in the day and that the family clarified that the victim identified as a transgender female and that they recognized her as a female.

"We have assured them that the Arlington Police Department will do everything that we can to investigate this situation and bring it to a successful conclusion by finding who did this and assisting the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office with prosecution as much as we can," Moore said.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the woman's slaying and would not say if any of her personal belongings were missing.

Moore added detectives have no strong leads in the homicide and have not identified the woman's connection to the complex or determined why she was there.

Police are hopeful that someone with information comes forward and shares that with investigators. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or 817-469-TIPS or by calling Detective Spencer with the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-6466.