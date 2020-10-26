Arlington Police Department Requests Public's Help in 10-Year-Old Cold Case Shooting

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the community's help in solving a homicide case from 10 years ago.

According to police, the victim, George Hawkins, was shot and killed while walking his dog on the morning of Oct. 26, 2010.

Police said Hawkins left his home at the Sutter Creek Apartments in the 2200 block of Plum Street to take his dog for a walk before work.

Neighbors reported hearing gun shots and discovered Mr. Hawkins lying on the ground in a breezeway at approximately 7:45 a.m., police said.

According to police, Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said investigators do not believe that robbery was a motive in the shooting.

The Arlington Police Department is committed to finding his killer and providing justice to his family.

As the anniversary of Hawkins's death approaches, the Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in generating new leads that could help solve this case.