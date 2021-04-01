Arlington Police Department

Arlington Police Department Hosts Promotion Ceremony Thursday

The ceremony will be on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. located at Arlington I.S.D. - Center for Visual and Performing Arts

By Demetrius Harper

The Arlington Police Department held a promotion ceremony Thursday to announce the promotions of several officers.

This ceremony is historic not only because it is the first for new Chief of Police Al Jones, but also because each person being promoted or appointed will re-take the oath of office.

Those promoted to Sergeant:

  • Richard Coleman
  • Charles Cisneros
  • Eric Neff
  • Michael Wheatley
  • Jason Houston

Promotion to Lieutenant:

  • Brian Garcia
  • Johnny McGee

Appointment to Deputy Police Chief:

  • Christopher Cook
  • Tracie Baker

Appointment to Assistant Police Chief:

  • Osbaldo Flores

