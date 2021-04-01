Arlington Police Department Hosts Promotion Ceremony Thursday

The Arlington Police Department held a promotion ceremony Thursday to announce the promotions of several officers.
This ceremony is historic not only because it is the first for new Chief of Police Al Jones, but also because each person being promoted or appointed will re-take the oath of office.
Those promoted to Sergeant:
- Richard Coleman
- Charles Cisneros
- Eric Neff
- Michael Wheatley
- Jason Houston
Promotion to Lieutenant:
- Brian Garcia
- Johnny McGee
Appointment to Deputy Police Chief:
- Christopher Cook
- Tracie Baker
Appointment to Assistant Police Chief:
- Osbaldo Flores