Arlington Police Department Hosts Promotion Ceremony Thursday

The Arlington Police Department held a promotion ceremony Thursday to announce the promotions of several officers.

This ceremony is historic not only because it is the first for new Chief of Police Al Jones, but also because each person being promoted or appointed will re-take the oath of office.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Those promoted to Sergeant:

Richard Coleman

Charles Cisneros

Eric Neff

Michael Wheatley

Jason Houston

Promotion to Lieutenant:

Brian Garcia

Johnny McGee

Appointment to Deputy Police Chief:

Christopher Cook

Tracie Baker

Appointment to Assistant Police Chief: