Arlington Police Capture Body Cam Video of Resident's Elaborate Halloween Costume

Two police service assistants got a spooky surprise while responding to a report about an unknown creature in an Arlington neighborhood.

According to the Arlington Police Department, police service assistants are civilian personnel who can respond to non-emergency calls, take reports, do parking enforcement, and help officers with other tasks.

BODY WORN CAM OF THE WEEK: We get some pretty interesting calls into our 911 dispatch -- but they're not typically THIS interesting!!



See what happened when two of our PSAs were asked to check out reports of a "5-legged creature" walking down Arkansas Ln!https://t.co/aq6AMwnly6 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 29, 2020

That's what Josh Zuniga and Greg Fues were doing when they responded to reports of a "five legged creature" walking down East Arkansas Lane.

The creature turned out to be an Arlington man testing out his elaborate Halloween costume, police said.