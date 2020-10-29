Arlington

Arlington Police Capture Body Cam Video of Resident's Elaborate Halloween Costume

Zuniga and Fues were told that the creature was between seven and nine feet tall

By Hannah Jones

Arlington Police Department

Two police service assistants got a spooky surprise while responding to a report about an unknown creature in an Arlington neighborhood.

According to the Arlington Police Department, police service assistants are civilian personnel who can respond to non-emergency calls, take reports, do parking enforcement, and help officers with other tasks.

That's what Josh Zuniga and Greg Fues were doing when they responded to reports of a "five legged creature" walking down East Arkansas Lane.

The creature turned out to be an Arlington man testing out his elaborate Halloween costume, police said.

