Arlington Police Ask Public to Help Identify 3 Men Recorded on Video Before Fatal Robbery

Police say the 43-year-old shooting victim may have known the person who robbed and fatally shot him

By Logan McElroy

Arlington Police Department

As homicide detectives in Arlington mark one year since the death of 43-year-old Yago Fountain, investigators are once again calling on the public to help find the man's killers.

Fountain was fatally shot during a robbery in the 2500 block of Sunflower Drive on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, police said. Police said officers arrived at the location at about 10 p.m. and found Fountain lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing three Black men approach Fountain and demand money as he was getting into his vehicle. Police said Fountain was then shot multiple times and the three men ran away.

Police learned that Fountain was visiting North Texas from Tallulah, Louisiana and that he may have also known the individuals responsible for his death.

Arlington police are asking for the public's help identifying the three men in this photo taken from surveillance video on Feb. 3, 2020.

Surveillance video recorded from a nearby home showed three men in the area shortly before the shooting took place. The men were wearing clothing that matched the description provided by the witnesses.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the case.

Arlington police are now asking the public to look at images taken from surveillance video with the hope that they can identify a suspect. Police said they are focusing on the man seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt in the first photo because the shirt has distinctive markings.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

