Police in Arlington are asking for the public's help to find the person they say stole an iPhone from a restaurant early this month.

Arlington police say the man in the image above stole a restaurant employee's iPhone from a restaurant at Lincoln Square on June 8.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call Arlington police Det. DelBiaggio at 817-459-6486 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.