Arlington

Arlington Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspected Burglar

Arlington police are looking for help identifying a man they say broke into a car and stole a handgun last month.

The burglary occurred on the 1500 block of Beach Lane on June 21 at about 3:45 a.m.

The man was recorded on surveillance video opening the car's driver door and going into the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Pue at 817-459-5808.

Arlington police advised the public to take the following precautions to reduce motor vehicle burglary and thefts.

  • Always lock your vehicle and take your keys
  • Never leave your car running and unattended
  • Take valuables with you when you are not in your vehicle
  • Keep valuables out of sight
  • Park in well-lit areas

