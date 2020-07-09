Arlington Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspected Burglar

Arlington police are looking for help identifying a man they say broke into a car and stole a handgun last month.
The burglary occurred on the 1500 block of Beach Lane on June 21 at about 3:45 a.m.
The man was recorded on surveillance video opening the car's driver door and going into the vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Pue at 817-459-5808.
Arlington police advised the public to take the following precautions to reduce motor vehicle burglary and thefts.
- Always lock your vehicle and take your keys
- Never leave your car running and unattended
- Take valuables with you when you are not in your vehicle
- Keep valuables out of sight
- Park in well-lit areas