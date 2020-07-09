Arlington Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspected Burglar

Arlington police are looking for help identifying a man they say broke into a car and stole a handgun last month.

The burglary occurred on the 1500 block of Beach Lane on June 21 at about 3:45 a.m.

The man was recorded on surveillance video opening the car's driver door and going into the vehicle.

Anyone know who this burglar is? This occurred in the 1500 blk. of Beach Ln. early Sunday, June 21 at about 3:45 am. Det. Pue is hoping you might know who this is. You can reach him at 817-459-5808. He wants to talk to him about getting into peoples cars without permission. pic.twitter.com/3L6oAyRjK1 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) July 9, 2020

Anyone with information can contact Detective Pue at 817-459-5808.

Arlington police advised the public to take the following precautions to reduce motor vehicle burglary and thefts.