Arlington Police Ask for Help Identifying Lottery Ticket Thief

The Arlington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who stole lottery tickets from multiple convenience stores.

The man was seen driving a white Jeep Cherokee with damage on the front end, police say.

Police say they believe the suspect has been changing out his license plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the stolen lottery tickets should contact Detective Stellato at 817-459-5782 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.