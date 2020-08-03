Arlington

Arlington Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Man in Connection With Fatal Shooting

Tevin Rashad Wright was arrested in North Arlington and charged with one count of murder

Arlington Police Department

The Arlington Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Thursday morning.

Tevin Rashad Wright was arrested without incident on Sunday near an auto parts store in North Arlington. He has been charged with one count of murder.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred in the 600 block of Carter Drive at 6:28 a.m. on Thursday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Plano 6 hours ago

Plano Community Honors Memory of Jogger Killed While on Trail

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, witnesses reported that a suspect vehicle left the scene after gunshots were heard in the area.

Arlington police said the department received numerous anonymous tips after posting images from surveillance footage on Friday evening.

These tips helped to identify Wright as a suspect, police said.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us