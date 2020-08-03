Arlington Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Man in Connection With Fatal Shooting

The Arlington Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Thursday morning.

Tevin Rashad Wright was arrested without incident on Sunday near an auto parts store in North Arlington. He has been charged with one count of murder.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred in the 600 block of Carter Drive at 6:28 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, witnesses reported that a suspect vehicle left the scene after gunshots were heard in the area.

Arlington police said the department received numerous anonymous tips after posting images from surveillance footage on Friday evening.

These tips helped to identify Wright as a suspect, police said.