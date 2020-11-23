Arlington Picks Outside Candidate as New Police Chief

The city of Arlington announced Monday evening it had chosen someone from outside the department as its new police chief.

Col. Al Jones of the Baltimore County Police Department is set to start in Arlington on Jan. 11.

In Baltimore, Jones has overseen the community relations bureau since 2018 after joining the department as an officer in 1995.

In choosing Jones, Arlington city manager Trey Yelverton passed over three internal candidates, including the acting chief.

Arlington, a city of 400,000, has nearly 900 police officers.

“In the true spirit of community policing, I know that our whole community will come together and support Chief Jones and our police department in keeping our community safe,” Yelverton said.

Separately, Dallas and Fort Worth are also looking for new police chiefs after the current chiefs in both cities announced they were leaving.