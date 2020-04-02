Arlington

Arlington PD Responds to Shooting at Apartment Complex

arlington-police-patch-apd-generic-01
Jose Sanchez, NBC 5 News

The Arlington Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex parking lot Thursday afternoon which left a juvenile injured.

The juvenile male was shot in the leg at an apartment complex parking lot in the 3100 block on East Park Row Drive.

It was reported that neighbors heard 8 to 10 gunshots.

The shooting victim's wound appears to be non-life threatening, but was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses described the vehicle the alleged shooter was in to officers. The driver of the described vehicle returned and officers surrounded it and identified the suspects.

At last report, one person is under arrest and others in the vehicle may have warrants.

