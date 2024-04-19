Arlington PD investigating at least 20 deaths linked to unlicensed assisted living company

The death toll in an Arlington Police investigation is climbing.

In March, the department announced they had arrested 49-year-old Regla "Su" Becquer, who owned "Love and Caring for People LLC."

The company was supposed to provide supervised personal care for adults, but police said there were reports of alleged abuse, neglect, theft, and fraud toward clients.

On Friday, police said they are "now aware of at least 20 clients of Love and Caring for People LLC who have died. We are working with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and their families to discern as much information as we can about the cause and manner of their deaths to determine whether any of them are suspicious or possibly even criminal in nature."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

They said in January, they were aware of 13 deaths.

Becquer had five assisted living homes, and police said there could be more:

1210 Woodbrook Street in Arlington

7411 Lake Whitney Drive in Arlington

7419 Fossil Creek Drive in Arlington

2059 Turtle Cove Drive in Mansfield

1852 Hidden Brook Drive in Grand Prairie

They are also investigating how Becquer got ahold of one of those homes: 1210 Woodbrook Street in Arlington.

According to records, police confirm the home was owned by a woman named Karen Walker.

Walker was one of Becquer's clients who died at the Mansfield community home on October 26, 2022, according to records.

Police said they found a hand-written will dated just a few weeks before Walker's death, October 7. It was just one sentence long and left her entire estate to Becquer.

Police said they are investigating that will.

"Because of the large scope of this investigation, the team working the case is still in the process of reviewing evidence and speaking with possible victims/ witnesses. That includes folks who called the tip line we set up," said Tim Ciesco, APD spokesperson.

He said if there are still folks who haven't spoken to police, that investigators would still like to hear from them.

Their tip line is still active at 817-575-3230.