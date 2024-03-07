Arlington Police identify deadly hot spot after three fatal crashes

In 90 days, Arlington police officers responded to three fatal crashes, all within a mile of each other on West Sublett Road. Now, the Arlington Police Department has increased its patrol in the area to curb speeding, reckless driving, and crime.

“Because the first fatality crash occurred on Dec.14, we'll do a 90-day period, to see if we've seen a reduction compared to the past 90 days,” Sgt. John Brown with the department’s Traffic Unit Crash Investigations division said.

Liyah-Grace Holsey, 10, died just before Christmas after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross W. Sublett Road at Park Springs Boulevard. Then, about a mile east on Dec. 31, police said a driver died after they lost control of their vehicle and struck a fence. Just last month, on Feb. 13, a woman died after investigators said she cut off a pickup truck, spun out and crashed into a tree on the 2300 block of W Sublett Road.

The department's 90-day review spanned W. Sublett’s five-mile distance.

“On West Sublett alone, we've conducted over 115 traffic stops,” Brown said.

However, the priority for police is between South Bowen Road and Park Springs Boulevard to the west.

“We will direct traffic officers, patrol officers and other specialized units to increase their presence in that area,” Brown said. “(The purpose is) to see if we can decrease speed, decrease crime in that area, along with calls for service.”

So far, only 13 traffic stops have been conducted between the 2200 block and 3600 block of W Sublett. Many of the traffic stops, Brown said, are due to drivers going above the 40 mph speed limit.

“As far as the average speed limit that we're looking at, I'm going to say anywhere between 45 to 48 mph, on the average,” Brown said.

While traffic citations have been issued by police, Brown said that is not the goal of officers.

“They just don't realize that in a split second, you know, they can change their life along with someone else's life that was never involved in their speeding,” Brown said. “So, we would tell anybody, you know, slow down. There's too much construction going on in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. You'll get there safely, but slow down.”

The data gathered during the 90 days will be compared to other hot spot areas.

“Also, we concentrate efforts on our major thoroughfares, which is going to be Division Street, Collins Street, Cooper and Green Oaks,” Brown said.

The results will then help determine if traffic enforcement will continue in the area or if efforts will be focused somewhere else.