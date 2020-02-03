Arlington PD Has Most ‘No Refusal’ DWI Arrests in Tarrant County

The Arlington Police Department’s DWI Unit continues making major strides in keeping suspected drunk drivers off the roadways.

For fiscal years 2019 and 2020, so far, Arlington has been at the head of the pack on DWI arrests in Tarrant County.

FY 2019 (56 No Refusal event days)

Arlington: 320 arrests

Fort Worth: 220 arrests

Tarrant Co Sheriff’s Office: 97 arrests

NRH: 67 arrests

Grapevine: 52 arrests

Bedford: 49 arrests

Hurst: 49 arrests

Southlake: 38 arrests

18 other agencies: 241 arrests

Total: 1,133 arrests

FY 2020 (24 No Refusal event days)

Arlington: 121 arrests

Fort Worth: 67 arrests

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office: 42 arrests

NRH: 28 arrests

Grapevine: 19 arrests

Hurst: 16 arrests

Bedford: 15 arrests

Southlake: 13 arrests

14 other agencies: 77 arrests”

Total: 398 arrests

Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco said no refusal events help officers process suspected drunk drivers quicker.

“We have a few extra resources that help us process suspected DWI drivers more quickly and more importantly draw blood from them more quickly rather than having to take them to the hospital and wait for a doctor to be freed up, we have a nurse come to our jail,” Ciesco said. “That also allows us to give the DA’s office a more accurate BAC reading as they start to process some of these cases.”

The continued growth of the city’s Entertainment District has required an increased focus near AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park and Field and Texas Live.

“Certainly the Entertainment District is one of the areas that our DWI unit focuses on pretty heavily,” Ciesco said. “There are areas all over the city that we really try to place those officers and really have them focus on as they look for those impaired drivers and certainly the Entertainment District is one those.”