Arlington Pastor Arrested on Charges Relating to Child Pornography

An Arlington pastor has been arrested on charges relating to child pornography, police say.
According to the Arlington Police Department, Brett Monroe, 38, was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.
Arlington police say that his arrest was part of a coordinated effort with Homeland Security Investigations, which is a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Monroe is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail.