Arlington Partners With UTA to Build New Medical Building

The University of Texas Arlington is expanding their campus by building a new facility that will house UTA’s medical programs.

For decades the university has partnered with the city of Arlington to create a thriving community for students and residents. UTA announced that because of that partnership with the city, the foundation has donated a matching gift of $1 million to continue building the 150,000 square-foot CONHI building for Social Work and College of Nursing and Health Innovation’s Smart Hospital.

The university began the project earlier this year and is set to complete in November of 2022 and the university has hopes of a new era of collaboration between the two programs.

