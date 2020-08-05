Arlington, Pantego to Conduct Targeted Mosquito Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

The City of Arlington will conduct targeted mosquito ground spraying in several locations after 11 samples tested positive West Nile virus.

Ground spraying will occur in the following locations:

Fireside Drive at West Green Oaks Boulevard

Yaupon Drive at Bristlecone Drive

Saddle Ridge Road at Yachtclub Drive

Greek Row Drive at Kerby Street

East Road to Six Flags Street at Ballpark Way

Mansfield Webb Road at Ballweg Road

Douglas Court at North Cooper Street

East Mayfield Road at New York Avenue

Caliente Drive at Commander Court

Normandy Drive at Wilmette Drive

Park Hill Drive at Mossy Oak Street

The Town of Pantego has also confirmed one positive West Nile virus mosquito sample in an area that borders the City of Arlington.

The positive trap location was in Pantego, but the CDC's recommended spraying distance from the trap will include a portion of the City of Arlington.

Ground spraying around the positive trap in Pantego will occur near Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway.

Targeted ground spraying will occur on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The ground spraying is intended to reduce the virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible before the weekend when individuals and families are more likely to be outdoors, the City of Arlington said.

An ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product will be used in areas where larvicide and other measures have not been effective.

According to the City of Arlington, no specific risks to animals or the environment are expected as a result of the ground spraying, and no special precautions are required.

Individuals who are concerned about exposure to a pesticide, such as those with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions like asthma, can reduce their potential for exposure by staying indoors during the spraying period, the City of Arlington said.

To prevent mosquito bites, Tarrant County Public Health recommended that individuals dress in long pants and sleeves when outside.

Tarrant County Public Health also recommended the use of mosquito repellent with DEET.

Tarrant County residents should also drain standing water where mosquitoes can breed.