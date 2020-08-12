mosquito spraying

Arlington, Pantego to Conduct Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

The spraying will take place Wednesday and Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. both days

Mosquito Spraying 02
NBC 5 News

Arlington and Pantego will conduct targeted ground spraying for the West Nile virus on Wednesday and Thursday.

Arlington has confirmed nine positive West Nile virus mosquito samples. As a result, the city will conduct ground spraying in the following locations:

  • Arkansas Lane at Lakewood Drive
  • Ravinia Drive at Oakwood Lane
  • Eden Road at Lynn Creek Drive
  • Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive
  • Saratoga Lane at Potomac Parkway
  • Helen Drive at Hadley Drive
  • East Abram Street at New York Avenue
  • Sherry Street at Pioneer Parkway
  • Forest Edge Drive at Park Row Drive

The town of Pantego has confirmed three positive West Nile virus mosquito samples in areas that border Arlington. Ground spraying in Pantego will take place in the following locations:

  • Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway
  • Whispering Trail Circle at Nora Drive
  • Miller Lane at Pantego Drive

The spraying will take place on both nights between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

This article tagged under:

mosquito sprayingArlingtonWest Nile virusPantego
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us