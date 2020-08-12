Arlington, Pantego to Conduct Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

Arlington and Pantego will conduct targeted ground spraying for the West Nile virus on Wednesday and Thursday.
Arlington has confirmed nine positive West Nile virus mosquito samples. As a result, the city will conduct ground spraying in the following locations:
- Arkansas Lane at Lakewood Drive
- Ravinia Drive at Oakwood Lane
- Eden Road at Lynn Creek Drive
- Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive
- Saratoga Lane at Potomac Parkway
- Helen Drive at Hadley Drive
- East Abram Street at New York Avenue
- Sherry Street at Pioneer Parkway
- Forest Edge Drive at Park Row Drive
The town of Pantego has confirmed three positive West Nile virus mosquito samples in areas that border Arlington. Ground spraying in Pantego will take place in the following locations:
- Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway
- Whispering Trail Circle at Nora Drive
- Miller Lane at Pantego Drive
The spraying will take place on both nights between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.