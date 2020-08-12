Arlington, Pantego to Conduct Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

Arlington and Pantego will conduct targeted ground spraying for the West Nile virus on Wednesday and Thursday.

Arlington has confirmed nine positive West Nile virus mosquito samples. As a result, the city will conduct ground spraying in the following locations:

Arkansas Lane at Lakewood Drive

Ravinia Drive at Oakwood Lane

Eden Road at Lynn Creek Drive

Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive

Saratoga Lane at Potomac Parkway

Helen Drive at Hadley Drive

East Abram Street at New York Avenue

Sherry Street at Pioneer Parkway

Forest Edge Drive at Park Row Drive

The town of Pantego has confirmed three positive West Nile virus mosquito samples in areas that border Arlington. Ground spraying in Pantego will take place in the following locations:

Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway

Whispering Trail Circle at Nora Drive

Miller Lane at Pantego Drive

The spraying will take place on both nights between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.